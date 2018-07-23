Horoscopes: Monday, July 23, 2018

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's frustrating to be misunderstood. Why don't they get you? Have you considered that you are not so easily "gotten"? It's a blessing. Your beautiful complications are what will attract the cream of the crop to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are two actions that, were you to accomplish them today even somewhat, would improve your life enormously. They are simple, but not easy. 1) Accept what is. 2) Give the world your full attention.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Emotions have a way of getting our full attention. In the moment, we don't think of them as something that will dissipate with time, yet they always do. Hold on past the moment of impulse to see what's on the other side.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In all endeavors, there's a learning curve. Accept your first efforts for what they are – the start of a process. Is it interesting to you? Then there's probably something there. Reserve judgment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Develop a relationship with all of your parts, not just the ones you deem admirable, socially acceptable and worthy of an Instagram post.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whatever the conflict is, you can work it out. You'll be especially great at working out the problems between you and your inner circle. Agreeing to disagree is always a valid peacekeeping option.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Our brains are brilliant at imagining the links between ideas, people and events – the cause-and-effect scenarios that help us make sense of what happens. Just know that imagining a link doesn't make it so.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're in a mood to be disobedient and defiant. Why? There's a controlling force in your midst, and you want to flex to make sure you still have power in the situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do you need excitement to feel alive? Of course not! But it sure doesn't hurt. That's why you'll venture out, unconcerned with how well you know the territory. Life is an adventure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Watch out for those who want to be the leader of any and every group. They are more concerned with dominance than they are with the work at hand. Seek experts who only want to lead because they feel qualified for it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No one likes to be startled alert. That's why it's called a "rude" awakening. That's why cold showers are a tactic, not a delight. That's why you should think twice about what you'll say about your friend's dream.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 23). They will think that your open heart is a gift to the world, that your generosity of spirit is an effort to be good, that you've done the work it takes to be benevolent. They have it all wrong. The more you give the more awesome you feel. You'll do it all for you, and the world will just happen to be better for it. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 33, 28, 49 and 31.