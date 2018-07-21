Horoscopes: Sunday, July 22, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Competition is usually bad for close relationships, as you want to lift, not outshine, the ones you love. However, sometimes the competition brings out the best in everyone, as is the case today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Boredom is a necessary part of life – and one that keeps you questing forward to discover new horizons. It's not about whether you can find something better. It's just that you want to see it all and have all of the experiences.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your discomfort may be telling you to stop an activity, or it may be an essential thing to push through in order for you to grow. So which is it? You'll have to back up and look at the big picture to tell.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It can be fun to hang around people who do the social equivalent of spinning in circles and the emotional equivalent of bumping into things for excitement. It's also tiring, though. Today you'll need a break from the drama.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It felt as if you were in a trap, and you wanted desperately to be released from the emotional heaviness of a situation. And now you will be, but not because someone else had the key; you will be freed by your own understanding.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People owe you, it's true, but if they can't pay, what does it matter? Even thinking about it is a waste of time. Your best bet is to take the lesson and move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can't know everything about everything, but as you go deeper into a chosen topic of interest, you'll find that the principles apply to other areas, as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The choice to be kind often happens before you ever leave the house. When you set this as your intention, everything that happens out in the world reflects your approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You really don't think with just your brain; rather, you think with your whole body, and every move you make affects your thoughts. Exercise will revive your outlook.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's within human nature to care for others while being mindful that someday others will care for you. It's superhuman to care for others out of pure love and without expectation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's scary to go forward blindly, knowing that possibly you'll only understand an experience when you look back on it. But if you don't go foolishly forward, there will be nothing to look back on at all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Envy and peace of mind cannot coexist. There are unfair things afoot that you're having trouble letting go of. Try putting them aside for a while, in the name of peace, and maybe you'll forget to pick them back up.