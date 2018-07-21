Horoscopes: Saturday, July 21, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The world doesn't owe you a debt, but it also shouldn't steal from you. When you give yourself what you know you've worked for and deserve, be sure to take it without guilt or apology.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can't lose! It might seem as though you're losing at some point, but in fact this is exactly the turn of events that you'll be most grateful for later. It's like this day is custom-made to be perfect for your growth.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're a unique and beautiful soul, regardless of whether or not you think so at any given moment. Your self-esteem will waver, but no opinion can change who you are, not even your own.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Societal influence has a stronghold over you, as it does over most people. As a result, there are many voices in your head that aren't yours and aren't particularly helpful to your process, either. Shush them!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You built this itinerary from scratch: Kudos to you! But what you intended to be a steady stream of activity and joy is now turning out to be more of a hectic schedule. So cut it back by half. Take it easy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Honor and love who you are. When people feel they are lacking, their behavior reflects greed and nastiness. That's why being the best version of yourself in any given situation starts with acceptance and wholeness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Doing the right thing, again and again, has made you courageous and strong. It relates directly to today's challenge. You might have been concerned about something like this in the past, but now it's no big deal to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Tell your inner micro-manager to back off. No extra judgment, assessment or even motivation will be necessary. You already know what you're doing; now just do it, automatic-like, without thinking too much into it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). High implies low. The self implies other. Life implies death. And what does love imply? Certainly not hate. Maybe ownership, apathy or the neglect that comes from taking people for granted. Fight against the implication.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Full of doubts? Don't worry. It only means that you're intelligent – wise, even. You know who's completely certain? The fool, the dullard and the fanatic, to name a few. Still, it's time to move, so swallow the doubt and go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your work is important, but not all-important. When it's time to play, put that work out of your mind and let yourself feel as free as any child should have a right to be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll enjoy the company of those whose thought processes are a mystery to you – in particular, the animals in your life. They have something to teach you about patience, love and affection.