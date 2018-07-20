Horoscopes: Friday, July 20, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether the job is big or small, your sincere aim to do it right will be what makes this day a success, regardless of how far you get into it. The search engine will be your best friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Anything fresh out of the fire is unsafe to touch: This is true more metaphorically than literally today. Let that hot thing in your life cool down before you approach.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you ask a question and the response is not forthcoming, take that as your answer. Instead of waiting around, assume the silence means "No"; move on; explore new options.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've a zeal that is so much a part of who you are that you don't even realize how many people walk around without enthusiasm for life. You'll share your energy with someone who lacks it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Love thrives on the tongue, but who puts it in practice? There's a lot you once did out of love that has now turned into duty, or just habit, and you're trying to get back that original feeling.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The best strategy is not to talk about yourself unless you absolutely have to today. It's the demonstration that counts. You'll savor the look on their faces when they see what you can do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is nothing to gain from being harshly self-critical. You learned this kind of treatment of yourself, and you can unlearn it. Start by sweetening the tone you use when you talk to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know that the very nature of favorites dictates that only one person or thing can top the category, but it doesn't stop you from treating each loved one like a favorite.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). They want to talk of past glories; you do not. You've done some cool stuff, but you know in your heart that the best is yet to come. Arms open and onward, ever onward!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Don't let the things that happen to you make you feel "less than." If you can't help but feeling that way, that's OK. The truth is that you are more because of what you've experienced.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You haven't always had the care you needed to help you thrive as who you really are inside, but that will change. Support is gathering around you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't need propping up; nor should you be another person's prop. You're a whole person, and it's right for you to connect with another whole person and work together in a way that honors you both.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 20). You learn to be your own cheerleader, and this makes all of the difference. You'll basically be teaching others to cheer you on as well, and with the new gumption, you'll spring over the hurdles that once kept you from your joy. A deal in August favors you. You'll check two things off your bucket list, and add two more. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 30, 49, 14 and 11.