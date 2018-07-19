Horoscopes: Thursday, July 19, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't help whom you're attracted to, and there are some difficult characters in your circle whom you love despite (or perhaps because of) their prickles. Protect yourself and you'll be fine.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are lots of kinds of intelligence, and the one you possess will be fantastic for handling today's set of circumstances. .

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your popularity will grow. You've a captivating way of expressing yourself, especially with mundane information. You understand things on a deeper level, so you make them more interesting.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It makes sense to go where the generosity, tenderness and kindness are flowing, and yet you may feel an allure toward excitement that promises none of those things. Should you really have to work that hard for love?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As you look into your curiosities, research your passions and follow your whims, there will always be those who don't get it and think what you're doing is a waste of time. They are wrong. Ignore them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You long for congruity where there is dissonance. It's nobody's fault. You're on a different page of the soul. We all are on different pages of the soul. Fill yours out regardless. It will help the bigger story.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your imagination is important to living your best life. Your life will be enriched by the choice to do what it takes to cultivate an exciting inner world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The adage suggests that it's not what you know but who you know – although today it won't fit either way, so don't worry about it! Knowledge won't get you through in the way that feelings will, especially feelings of compassion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your friendliness will be the sunshine for those who need it. There's an opportunity, and the odds are definitely in your favor, so take a risk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If love is to be a graceful dance, the steps have to be learned. Study it; break it down; practice the moves. Repetition creates mastery. The beauty you create will be worth it, and besides, it's the mature thing to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's something terribly lonely about spending too much time with people you can't seem to get close to. It can be, in fact, even more isolating than being alone.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While scrolling through your feed, it may seem that everyone is having fun without you, but that's the lie everyone believes. For the truth, see your friends in person.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 19). Following your exceptional radar for all things good for you will lead to a healthy, happy year. The counterbalance will come in the form of a mischievous character, who adds some spice and temptation to your days when you need the excitement. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 22, 28, 40 and 18.