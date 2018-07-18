Horoscopes: Wednesday, July 18, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever world you'd like to join, you can do so in some small way from wherever you are. The internet and the library will be your ticket to these connections.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Loneliness is often worse for those who have people around whom they cannot or do not relate to. It's caused by a lack of communication and understanding. Alleviate loneliness through listening.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Life builds and breaks everyone in different ways. Assume nothing about the process. It could be that building makes us weak and breaking makes us strong or the other way around. Roll with it, and do your best.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unmet expectations are inevitable in a complex existence. Sensitive, intelligent creatures are bound to be disappointed by life from time to time. It's your resilience that will define you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A lot of what people need recognized by one another is information that's hard to share, perhaps because it goes against the rules of society or is just not commonly talked about. Regardless, those who open up will be comforted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your complexity of mind comes with benefits and drawbacks. On the one hand, you're creative and can solve problems others can't. But you're often met with incomprehension. Don't let that bother you. You're doing great.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't you miss you? You're overdue for an uninterrupted, distraction-free stint – long enough for you to get into a meaningful conversation with your psyche.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No, you're not imagining the signals: You're catching what's being thrown out there. Someone finds you elegant and alluring. The next move is yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To ponder why things are the way they are is to go down a rabbit hole. There will be treasures to pick up along the way, but ultimately this is not progress. More helpful questions include "What's the best next move?"

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Hold on to a sincere and ambitious view of what life could be. You're in a good club. You're in great company. You're part of a long and grand tradition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you think odd or contrary thoughts, you might be the only one around thinking them at that moment, but you're not the only one on earth ever to go down that road.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Send out messages from your heart, and then don't expect anyone to understand right away. Someone will, eventually. But for now it's important to honor your feelings sincerely without bending them toward validation.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 18). Attitude is everything this year, and yours will be predominantly optimistic and tenacious. August shows you taming wilder instincts and buckling down to get a big project finished. The later part of 2018 shows you handling things for your family. Past debts will be settled in January; you'll be paid in many forms, including money. Capricorn and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 11, 4, 30 and 15.