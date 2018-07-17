Horoscopes: Tuesday, July 17, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The word "spoiled" describes what happens when the airflow of humanity is blocked by a cushion. You're willing to recognize the ways in which you've been cushioned by life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sleep. It's such a simple fix that many overlook it. But it's better than any synthetic fix or natural remedy. Rest can resolve physical ailment, emotional stress or mental fatigue. Try it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The songbird isn't singing out solutions, witticisms or entertaining stories. The songbird is just expressing whatever comes naturally. You'll be such a bird today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Being weary and overworked has an ill effect on anything you take on, so you owe it to everyone around you to have some fun, ask for help when you need it and generally take good care of yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you see the full array of choices you have, the one you actually make becomes more meaningful to you than if you had just taken the default option without thinking about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you don't feel like celebrating yourself, or even being yourself, that's fine. It's natural for people in flux. Each day is a new opportunity. You can always become a better version of yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Like clouds that pass in front of the sun, the shade people give one another can pass in a moment. We're all human. No one says the perfect thing all of the time. Try not to take or give offense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Open up and share your feelings. Otherwise, they won't know what you're going through. Also, they won't know to reach out to you for help when they are going through the same thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don't say "maybe" and keep people wondering. Say "no" and say it fast so people can process the information and move on. This is the cleanest and best way for all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While the cynic grumbles about the pointlessness of trying to please people, the optimist accepts that relationships are frustration. Celebrate whatever good comes of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Playing it cool won't work today. It takes more confidence to show some emotion. Revealing your feelings, or at least a glimpse of them, lets people know who you are and what you care about.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't jump ship just because it's sitting a bit low in the water. Show a little faith in your vessel. Get a cup and start bailing. The same goes for your idea, project or relationship.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 17). You'll see different parts of the world this year. Humanitarian instincts will have you doing what you can to help others get the same rights and freedoms you enjoy. This leads to important alliances. Your life will become infused with love and tenderness. You'll be awarded in November. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Lucky numbers: 9, 40, 5, 33 and 14.