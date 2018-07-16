Horoscopes: Monday, July 16, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People want you to do well, and they are rooting for you to succeed. When you believe that this is true, you will perform to the very best of your ability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It has been said that books are golden houses. Indeed, those who take the time to read cannot help but grow in knowledge and empathy, especially fiction, known as "the lie that tells the truth."

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Eyes give people away. You'll get clues from people's eyes today. Some will shield those windows to the soul under dark glasses or divert them into phone screens; wasted opportunities.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've let go of certain habits and things you used to enjoy. Probably, the loss was appropriate; other things have become more important. But there's still a nostalgic pang. You'll feel that today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Stop with the comparisons. The life challenges of others may seem greater than those you face, but it matters not at all. Your challenges, whatever size they may be, are real. Take them on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Connecting with yourself, although not the only connection you'll make today, is among the most important connections of the bunch. Because of this, the time you have solo is to be kept as sacred as other appointments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). They want you at the party, and you may or may not want to be there, but if you go, you won't be sorry. So just say yes. Just go. And then don't think too much about it, or you'll change your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's a myth about creativity, that it happens somehow outside the space of day-to-day life, when indeed it grows out of the soil of daily life. It thrives on the relentlessness of the mundane. You'll notice that today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are not imprisoned by circumstances. There are exits everywhere. Notice them and stop feeling as if you "have" to do this or that and instead start feeling as if you "get" to do it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Someone is leaning on you too hard, and that's making you feel as if you're not free. But you are free. You're free! Think of all the ways! You will be liberated by your imaginings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It takes confidence and trust to be welcoming. Your open attitude will attract both good and bad, which is why it's best to add a screen to that open-door policy. Psychic protection will be wise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your desires, motivations and spontaneous urges used to drive the day, and now they don't. It's just a part of growing up. Advancement involves putting the needs of others above your own.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 16). The main themes over the next three months will be honing skills and happy times with family. A general area of expertise has served you well, but when you get specialized in September, your compensation will be hefty. You'll pay homage in October and be part of a sacred experience. Advances in tech make life better in 2019. Virgo and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 32, 14, 44, 48 and 1.