Horoscopes: Sunday, July 15, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some say you can never have too many friends. You can get by with one good friend in life, but take advantage of the current stars and get out there to make a few more on this social day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The question is whether to go soft or draw a hard line. The trick is to employ a little of both. Ultimately, a little more love will solve problems, whatever that means to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you think fast, you can work fast. There's a point at which your brain will get tired of the problem. Push past it. The good stuff comes with your second wind.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll deal with a lot of machines today, so much so that you'll develop a craving for the human voice, human touch and, yes, human foibles, too. Because without human mistakes, there is no real connection.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Love is so versatile. You can plant it. You can do it. You can give it. You can live it. Today you'll experiment with many tones and colors of love and be better for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's this thing called emotional leaning. It's when one person depends on others for a prop up. Paradoxically, the one who can figure out a way to balance and stand alone won't have to.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you're doing is important and worthy of qualified help. Don't pass an aspect of a project on to someone if that person doesn't have a proven track record.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Today's answer isn't social or interdependent; rather, it speaks to the need to get skills and become self-reliant. Think about what you'd ask for, and then find a way to provide it for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today features a creative huddle. There is one pretty idea in this mix, and everyone with a brain has it. Compromise and collaboration will be necessary. Even more necessary? Making sure that everyone feels heard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't have to know everything about the situation to have something valuable to add to the discussion. You never know how your point of view will affect the conversation. Chime in and see.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Simplicity, compassion and patience – those are the qualities that will promote your best interests and coincide most efficiently with the best interests of all mankind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Most of the good that's been done in the world had to do with survival – the bad, too. If you use principles of mere survival as a guide, the results will be mixed. Aim higher. Living is great, but what are we living for?