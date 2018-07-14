Horoscopes: Saturday, July 14, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one can change the truth, but the truth can change everyone. It's the light that brings plants up from mud. You already know the truth, so accept it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't be too quick to form an opinion today. Your best thinking will happen in private, in silence and after the fact.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Obviously, writing, painting, acting and other artistic disciplines call on your powers of imagination. You imagine the best in another person and project how you might exist together.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Who are all of these friends on your list, anyway? Have they ever even stepped a foot into your house? Pruning time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've a different image of yourself than the one currently being supported by your lifestyle. Reconcile the discrepancy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Just because you were dropped into the environment doesn't make it your identity, but it does make it your challenge to figure it out. And figure it out you will, so long as you stick with it, resolving to handle all that comes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because you're consciously and actively trying to improve yourself, you'll be analyzing the facts of your life a lot more than usual. It's not what you do but why you do it that matters most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone who won't show you support is either withholding it or incapable of it. Either way, you deserve better communication. Don't settle in this regard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It would be boring if life were always this smooth, but for now, savor these good times. You can rest assured that however tough things might get, you're tougher. For now, relax and have fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are many forms of knowing. The knowing that matters most to today's outcome doesn't center on hard facts; rather, it circles the imaginative and emotional realms, relying on the fuel of creativity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Excessive amounts of time in solitude and an absence of social relationships are typically considered unhealthy. But don't be too quick to judge on the matter. Alone time can also be healing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're a magical thinker. You see the potential in things that others miss. It's especially interesting when the object of your projection misses it, too. But keep seeing. Because your vision gathers power the more you see it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 14). Once you marveled at how difficult it was to control your impulses and know your own secret agenda. This solar return comes as a welcome reprieve, because self-direction gets simple. You tell yourself what to do, and then you do it. You're brilliant at both planning and executing, so you're the master of your destiny. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 5, 35, 31 and 11.