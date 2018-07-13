Horoscopes: Friday, July 13, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Humans make mistakes. It's part of our charm. The way we get things wrong can be spectacular, or subtle and interesting. Mistakes can draw us together or pull us apart. Be open-minded, forgiving.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You love to be around talented people and/or experience extreme talent through whatever medium you can. Right now you're a sponge, and you can absorb a little of the magic as you observe it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The solution is three steps. First, decide not to stress. Second, let go. And third, move on. Do them fast, without too much thinking. Of course, it will help to know what you're moving on to do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People will try and talk you out of your feelings or your decisions. Perhaps they are well-meaning, but you've good reasons for your current position. Take their opinions into consideration, but don't defer to anyone today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You need a new perspective on the old scenery, but you're not going to get it staring at the same thing day after day. Go out into some new scenery, and when you come back things will look different.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Tolerance does not mean sticking around where harm (or even irritation) could come to you. You can leave. You can have a "you do you" attitude and then get far away from that noise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To act against our own beliefs is, unfortunately, common human folly. We are always negotiating with our animal nature, which often has stronger needs and agendas. Try again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Rubbernecking slows traffic. It's also true on a personal level. Stick with the journey you're on, eyes on your own road. What they are doing is only relevant where it directly intersects with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your confidence is growing these days, due to the action you take, the loyalty you display and your constant vigilance in doing the right thing. To accept responsibility and build from there is the confident choice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You're so creative today, and you can trust your spontaneous instincts. You'll be delighted by life's unpredictable answers, because you dare to ask the unpredictable questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whether your action results in success or failure is irrelevant today. What's important is that you follow through, honoring your strong convictions. Action increases your confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You choose your work or family situation or education not because you'll be great there but because you need to learn the available lessons, consciously or unconsciously.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 13). This solar return shows you making time for the things you love but have rarely been able to do. This is not because of a major professional shift; rather, you just decide to honor yourself. An ally will inspire you to stick by your convictions. In 2019, the professional scene ramps up. A deal in January will help your nest egg. Pisces and Leo adore you. Lucky numbers: 7, 10, 30, 26, 2.