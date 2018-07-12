Horoscopes: Thursday, July 12, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your love is a rare and beautiful gift best invested where it can be appreciated. If you're not getting feedback that you're appreciated, then you're probably not. You deserve better! Go find it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you got into love a little deeper than was good for you, you have it in you to save your own heart like a hero. Of course, it's a lot easier just to choose the right people upfront.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People on the offense will make moves to defend themselves, and this creates conflict. So if you want avoid conflict, refrain from threatening people's beliefs, possessions or position.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In order for something to make you happy, you must really feel as though you've earned it. When you're putting in the quality attention and work, even the tiniest things can bring you elation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You love your friends and family, but the most satisfying relationships featured today will be with mere acquaintance. When people barely known to you do kind things, it restores your trust.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A deeper look into your possessions will reveal what you have, what you thought you'd lost and what you'd totally forgotten. It will also help you avoid making unnecessary purchases.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). "Taking stock" is a term used by merchants accounting for wares to track what's available, what's been sold, ordered, broken or stolen. Take stock of resources; you'll soon reopen "shop."

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). For whatever reason, others seem fine with all that's going on. But everyone is different. Suddenly you'll feel creative. This is a response to discomfort – your way of trying to cope or adapt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Do people really belong to each other? It depends on whom you ask. This will be the question at the heart of the action: To what extent do and/or should you allow yourself to be controlled?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll combat difficult people with tolerance, acceptance and love. You'll win with this approach, not a trophy or a monetary award but something more valuable: peace and self-respect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You like people, but thrive on solitude. Lately, you haven't had enough tranquility to do the deep thinking that connects you with the intelligent and creative parts of yourself. Arrange for it!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Follow instructions and you'll be a hit with the boss. Whether the "boss" in this instance is a friend, a partner or your actual boss, deference to authority is a skill that will serve the team today.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 12). The Chinese word "guanxi" describes a network of trusting relationships essential to conducting business. This year, such a network will bring you happiness and prosperity. Those who learn your ways and earn your trust will get your business, your love or both. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 4, 16 and 23.