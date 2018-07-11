Horoscopes: Wednesday, July 11, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Once you thought you knew what you wanted to be when you grew up, but not anymore. It's not what you should be but what you should do that matters. The action is an expression of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Can you feel two things at the same time? Maybe. Or maybe every emotion is a mix. Let the feeling flow; it will be cleansing. Feel it all so you can close the curtain and move on to the next one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Good food, music, and conversation deserve special notice and consideration. You don't take any of that for granted. You'll use your leisure as a means of mental development.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As for that task that seems to be making you so unhappy: Maybe you can't cut it out completely yet, but there's a way to do less of it. There's also a way to react differently. Take this on. Find the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What you're looking for will be found soon – or rather, it will come find you shortly after you stop looking. So give it a break and do something else for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The love, care and respect you give yourself will show others that you're someone to treat with love, care and respect. You'll attract only those who are ready and able to give you what you deserve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are people who make your life better by being in it, and people who make your life better by staying out of it. Trust the social process, and what happens naturally will be to your benefit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being alone and enjoying it prevents you from using others as an escape. You've been used in that way before, and you didn't like the pressure. So make sure that you can enjoy solitude.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Trying to forget doesn't work because the harder you try, the more the thing occupies your thoughts. The only way out is through. Process; and release.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be very choosy about what you add to your life right now, be it a possession or a person. Only add what you love. If you love it, you'll care for it. Both possessions and people need a lot of care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To get into a creative mind-set will take a conscious effort. You'll have to plan it, follow through, and protect yourself from diversion. The rewards will be rich. Your heart opens as you create.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will be tempted to give your attention and time to people who, though well-meaning, are currently limited in their capacity to be curious about others and to put others before themselves. Don't make this costly mistake.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 11). Increased vitality is your cosmic birthday gift. By being healthier, you inspire others to lead healthier lives. Your help matters to family. They will be a source of pride and promotion for you. What you accomplish by the end of the year will put you in the running for an award. Love and adoration will be lavished on you in 2019. Taurus and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 50, 4, 44, 48 and 13.