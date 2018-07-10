Horoscopes: Tuesday, July 10, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The thing that makes you lose your sense of time is very healthy for you to participate in today. While you're in that gap of fascination and engagement, other parts of your mind will be freed to work on problem-solving.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a marvelous structure behind the simple things you experience today. To be curious about what makes it so is to touch on your own potential for genius. Curiosity is its own reward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Work on the problem until your brain gets tired of it, and then stop. To work past that point will be counterproductive. Pushing through fatigue will only lead to injury or burn out. Quit while you're ahead, refresh, and try again later.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What is keeping you from offering your gifts to the world? Don't worry about how they'll be received. Just offer your gifts and get ready for surprise and delight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Things get competitive today, which can be positive if it helps everyone up their game. The best competitions have multiple winners. If there is only one, the game ultimately won't be a great experience for anyone, least of all the winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). How people see one another is a matter of perception, and each person's perception is limited by that person's own agenda.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The proper way to make an assessment is to gather facts and then form an opinion. Do this today and you'll be rewarded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're sensitive to struggle because you've had plenty of your own. The people who seem most in control may be hanging on by a thread. It makes you want to listen a little deeper, love a little harder and be a little kinder.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Be objective and be happy. If you take it personally, you will be doing yourself a disservice, not to mention making a mistake because the circumstance wasn't built for you personally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be aware that people see you in whatever terms will most benefit and confirm their existing needs and opinions. That's why you'd be unwise to adopt anyone else's definition of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To be thoughtful about your reactions to life is to enter the higher realms of human development. Relationships will push your buttons. That's the job of relationships. Expect it, embrace it, and you'll be better for it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If an actor played you in a movie, your every gesture and manner of speaking would be studied – your clothes, possessions, what you eat. These minute details are art. Approaching them as such will make life more enjoyable.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 10). You've a natural inclination to serve and assist those lucky enough to be in your circle; just don't forget about you. A retreat will help you get the perspective needed to be a better worker, partner, friend and self-advocate. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 4, 44, 46 and 32.