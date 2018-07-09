Horoscopes: Monday, July 9, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Does it feel as if someone is pushing you from behind? That's you. But it's weird, because you're also digging in your heels because you want to stand your ground. Time for a you-to-you confab.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Laughter is, at its very roots, a social response. We laugh to support one another. However, not everyone gets the joke. So, if you find yourself laughing alone, it doesn't mean it's not funny.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Criticism isn't going to work for anyone who uses it as a tool. It's a blunt tool, for starters. Secondly, it puts the other person on the defensive and makes the person more apt to fight than learn. Instead of criticism, offer solutions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though it's immature and intolerant to expect everyone to have the same moral code, you do expect people to uphold whichever moral code they have chosen. You accept differences, not hypocrisy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes people agree with you but they still present a contrary opinion. Maybe they want your attention. Maybe it's their way of being playful. Just because you're invited to the argument doesn't mean you have to attend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't be quick to dismiss the endeavor that looks difficult. The best things are won through work. It's not a coincidence. It's the work that makes them the best things. Process fills things with life and gives them their value.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you sacrifice your health to make money, you'll have to sacrifice your money to regain your health. Put safety first and then health. Well-being of other sorts, including financial, will follow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To be in agreement with others may feel the most comfortable, but it's neither the best nor the only way to coexist peaceably. It's a tolerance of diversity (not lack of it) that makes the group stronger and more peaceful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What's won through trial may not be won fair and square, but it's official, and the verdict will stick. Once it's handed down, it will be useless effort to retry. Move on to better things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Opinions and beliefs will change with the times. You've experienced this a lot already. That's why you readily accept your friend's change of heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Prestige is an abstract, collective impression that's foolish to value over more tangible aspects of daily experience. No good will come of a something prestigious that makes life stressful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Enjoying the talents of others will aggravate something in you – a desire to pursue your own talents with more commitment and fervor. Work hard until your abilities match your ambition.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 9). The love you give will double up on the return. There's no greater feeling than the overwhelm that comes with this exponential emotional equation! Excellent communication makes this possible. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 27, 11, 24 and 17.