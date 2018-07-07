Horoscopes: Sunday, July 8, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don't give up. If you want it enough, you'll keep trying new ways until one clicks in. You are one good negotiation away from the prize.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've no social agenda except to have and be a good time. Get to know people, be curious and bring out the surprise in everyone you meet.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You often feel upbeat about the way life is going for you, and then sometimes you don't. For instance, you'll have to talk yourself into optimism today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The main action of the day will come with a ticking timer. The good thing about not having much time to make a decision is that one way or the other, it gets made, sometimes by default.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Gossip is a poison spell. It's better not to talk about people or listen about people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You accept that there will be bad moments, and you're willing to work through whatever comes. With this mature approach to life, you'll cut out a lot of unnecessary noise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People say "no limits" as though the absence of rules makes for a better existence, when often the opposite is true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The milk is placed in the back of the grocery. To get to it, you'll have to pass a number of enticements that aren't on your list. Put blinders on and go straight to what you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sing, laugh and dance and you will be happy. Oddly, it won't happen the other way around today. You'll have to get into motion, and then the motion will make the emotion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Are you under-confident? It's an advantage. The ultra-confident won't ask, "How am I doing?" And that's the question that will get you valuable feedback or endearment or both.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's so much goodness that will get set in motion when you reach out to the right person at the right time. The instinct to do so will be intuitive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've gone long stretches without changing, and you've also had everything change overnight. This time, it will be something in the middle – a slow growth situation. Be patient.