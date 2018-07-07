Horoscopes: Saturday, July 7, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Put yourself out there and you'll get ratings both good and bad (because trolls, unfortunately, are a fact of modern life) but mostly good and definitely worth the effort.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You won't have to worry about what to say. Egotistical people are easy to talk to. They will go on about themselves without prompting, never more than one sentence away from the turnaround.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Incurious people have a way of making others feel boring while fascinated people can make their company feel like the most interesting people in the world. Whichever way it goes, don't take reactions personally.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Of course you can't believe everything you think, but there is a recurring idea you've been having lately that's worth putting to the test. It will open up a new area of study and work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To expect yourself to constantly generate good energy is asking too much. You need renewal. When you run out of power and you can't shine your light, go where the light is already shining.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's not enough to hear that you are appreciated; you need to see it and feel it from the intention, action and the warmth of others. Settle for nothing less than true respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're not one to take risks just for the thrill of it. You'll fully assess the situation, decide on the best course of action and take a chance, all the while bearing the fear and uncertainty entailed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Lingering emotions could slow you down if you let them. Be willing to feel and you won't get stuck. Release all resistance. Let the emotions flow through you and they'll work themselves out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fitting in will be part of the deal, but there's really no need to pretend that you're in the know when you're not. Saying "I don't know" is perfectly acceptable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To look forward to the offerings of the day without expecting or demanding any particular outcome – that's a recipe for happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won't get immediate proof that this course of action is worth taking, but keep at it awhile in good faith. You'll be luckier as you continue along in the belief that good things are coming.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being attractive will have pluses and minuses. You enjoy the attention, but only when it comes at you in a certain way. Even then, you can only take so much before you need peace and quiet .

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 7). Keep an open mind, because if you stay flexible, your plans will give way to something bigger. A well-matched collaboration will yield results within 10 weeks. Your lucky numbers are: 43, 20, 14, 7 and 32.