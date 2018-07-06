Horoscopes: Friday, July 6, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you have an unpopular opinion, it's easy to think that you're the delusional one – when you're actually the only one who understands what's going on.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Take a picture of the moon or a sunset and it becomes clear that life often looks a lot better than the picture of life. But then there are times when the picture looks better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). For animals, enemies are simply other creatures competing for resources. For humans, enemies seem more nefarious. Figure out if the opposition is sinister or just competing for the same thing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be wise to spend several hours cultivating good fortune by way of talking with others, sharing your heart, and clearing your environment to make way for good luck to drop on in.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Friendship is the most valuable thing that the day has to offer. An opportunity to connect will pop up and it will be worthwhile for you veer from your plan.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've been paying attention. Your best guess is a strong one. Act on it. Don't talk about it first or you could talk yourself out of it. Action will begin a fortunate chain reaction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll gravitate to the strong personalities, the intimidating presence, the people who are sure to impress and even intoxicate you. Get ready: They're sure to throw you off balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Dissatisfaction is part of the human experience. Offer yourself some kindness, and wish the best for everyone around you. You'll be surprised how that turns it around for the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can only experience life from your own point of view. So even though you know that you are not the center of the universe, you have to live as though you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Socrates said, "I know only one thing: that I know nothing." And if Socrates (widely regarded as one of the finest minds of antiquity) knew nothing, then you really have to excuse yourself for being under-informed today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This is not a game you win once and become champion of forever. Life's battles are fought over and over. Truly, some of them are getting old. But persist anyway.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't skimp on the details today. It's important to be faithful in your attention and commitment to small things because it's the small things that will build your strength.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 6). Your life will reflect certain trends of the time, though in many ways you'll be a thought leader. You'll be heard, admired, followed and loved. The money is extra good in September and November. You'll travel to win deals and more in 2019. Personal vitality will increase because of the change you make in February. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 28 and 40.