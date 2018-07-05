Horoscopes: Thursday, July 5, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be asked to work on a job that you don't know the first thing about. Maybe you'll have to bluff a little just to get things rolling, but don't pretend to know everything. Stay receptive. Ask questions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If productivity is your only goal, you might miss out on the real pleasures of this day. The goal of being present without requiring any particular product of the moment will result in beautiful times.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don't think you can do it? Then you must try. No... do better than try. Make a mission of it. Taking on extraordinary challenges will make you brave, strong and better in all the ways that count.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Tell them too much and they'll recoil. But tell them a little less than they really want to know and you'll have them leaning forward in their attempt to sate the appetite you've whetted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A situation will heat up, causing you to go into hyper-observant mode. The more details you can notice, the better you'll be able to take advantage of the opportunities here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Worrying does have a benefit. It causes you to be aware of possibilities and choose your course carefully. Don't agonize over heavy stuff. You're supposed to climb the mountain, not carry it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Heartache isn't a problem to solve; it's a healing process. Relax and accept the feelings you've been running from. When your heart is peaceful, you move better, feel healthier and have more vitality to work with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People decide one another's value based on how much benefit the other person brings or could bring to them, which is totally subjective. Decide your own value, because any assessment others make will be wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). On days like today, you're better off not calling it a success, a failure, or even a wash. All that matters is having the courage to continue, and you have that abundantly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As serious as you are about work, you may choose to socialize instead of hunker down. There's much to learn from others, and you won't be sorry if you put companionship over business, but that's just for today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Time and attention are not renewable resources. The moments and focus you give to other people matter, maybe more than anything else. You value what you give, and appreciate the value of what others give.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just because you're an old soul doesn't mean you can't be naive, silly and surprised by fresh life. Today you'll be wise and awoken. You've seen it before and yet experience it as brand new.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 5). There are many who will work and live better when you get what you want. You can't let them down, and you won't. Taurus and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 25, 8 and 39.