Horoscopes: Tuesday, July 3, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19) In a daring mood, you may be inspired to break a few rules, but only to promote the good guys who are being kept down. "Vivacious renegade" is your new title, and you wear it so well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't worry if your efforts seem a bit scattered right now. When you see how ineffective this approach is, you'll get focused and make a better plan. A checklist will serve you well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're even more outgoing than usual, and the connections you make will benefit you in many ways. So follow the instinct to get to know someone. New friendships will be casually ignited.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You make wonderful things out of scraps, leftovers and the raw materials that no one else can figure out what to do with. It will be a fun thing for others to watch, so you'll have an audience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). New endeavors may frustrate you, but you probably just haven't committed enough practice time to be excellent at this yet. Keep working. Those small daily efforts will add up to the results you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your high emotional intelligence shows up in your ability to empathize with a rather difficult person. Once you get a sense of how this person is feeling, future dealings will be much smoother.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who opt for over-the-top expressions of love and affection may actually care less than the mild-mannered person who chooses subdued but specific ways to help and honor you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Left unchecked, destructive emotions can eat away at the body, mind and heart. When you get a negative feeling, own it; name it; let it speak to you. Your feeling will tell you precisely what it is that you need to let go of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What you have is not exactly what you want. You're going to find a way to make it work. Do the business at hand and the business you wish for will eventually happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The multitasking person is not only less effective at all tasks but also less attractive while doing them. Intentional and focused people are charismatic, which is why you'll get attention today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Attachment is a form of greed. It's rooted in the belief that more is necessary, which is rooted in a belief that there is not enough. Whatever it is, there is already enough.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're inclined to be hospitable to the needs and wishes of others. This selflessness will be the best part of your day. Your efforts will make an experience smoother and more pleasant.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 3). Your confidence and self-acceptance will be the basis of great strides this year. You'll stretch outside your usual interests, and exciting things happen there. Love goes right. You'll feel like you are your best self around a certain someone. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 33, 32, 16, and 9.