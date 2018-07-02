Horoscopes: Monday, July 2, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Touching can reduce pain. To reach out to a loved one with the validation of a handshake, an embrace, even a celebratory fist bump – it will solidify the bond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An agenda is nigh complete. How do you know? There's an air of finality around it. Wrap it up; excitements lie ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To show up and do your work – well, that's just not enough for you. You want to be remarkable. You want to be the best. It's why today you'll sign on for something the others shirk.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Most don't reach adulthood without a scar or two, either on the inside or on the outside. You can be proud of the way you've healed. Don't wait for the chance to share your story; just share it. You'll be helping others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What happens today happens for a reason, and that reason isn't necessarily a part of some universal plan; it's simply the effect of a cause. You were noticing. You took action. And now here you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Although the entire problem is not yours to solve, there's a little part of it that you can and should handle. You're the best person for the job. Good fortune will follow your solution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have great taste and a knack for putting things, words and people together. It will be lucky to share the connections and creations you make with your real-life friends and the virtual friends on your social networks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Time's winged chariot hurries near. In other words, it's as if you're being pushed around by the schedule, which can seem against your natural rhythm, but at least things are getting done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you connect with others who have similar talents, things will go very well, but reach out to those with talents that are merely related to yours and it will go even better. Brilliant co-creations are possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you get interrupted once, chalk it up to the other person's excitement. Twice or more, though, and you can take it as a red flag. Think twice about getting very involved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don't have to stay abreast of every trend to be relevant, but it helps with an excellent overview of what's important to the next generation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In the name of progress, you'll be the bigger person and rise above an annoying and essentially wrong situation. Defying emotional gravity in this way won't be too hard, once you let go of your need to be right.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 2). The word that describes you best over the next six weeks: driven. You'll hardly stop to replenish your joy. Recharge at the end of August. Get involved with the things that help you stay positive, and stick with it. In 2019, you'll lavish in new and better habits. Self-promotion leads to promotion by others in October. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Lucky numbers: 4, 48, 3, 49, 1.