Horoscopes: Sunday, July 1, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's not finding answers that matters most today; it's the searching. While searching, you embody your essence and feel connected to all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Here's a way to reduce worry and anxiety while helping you solve the problems that pepper this spicy day: Make a decision. Life falls right into place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you're having trouble fitting in, that is probably a good thing, unless you're selling something. When you're selling something, fitting in is totally essential.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The act of choice. If you have a choice, you're probably taking it for granted. Many don't. This is the day to recognize your freedoms and privileges. Get out of your bubble.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some people are abler to compartmentalize than others. It's a skill to work on. Because life is messy. Being able to organize it will be crucial to the plays of the day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). This is brain science. When people have to work for something, they work for it harder and derive more pleasure from the experience. Don't make it too easy for people you love. Devotion grows with effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Think about investment. If you want to know what's inside, you have to walk through the door. It's a risk. You don't just choose the things you like; you like the things you choose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Which way is best? Well, that's a question that could very well waste your day away. Try this one instead: Which way is fine? Then do it. Moments later, you'll be a mile down the lane instead of stuck at the crossroads.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The value of touch cannot be underrated today. To connect with loved ones on a physical level is to fulfill a very basic human need. Just a pat on the back or a shake of the hand is bonding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The work you've done will be obsolete one day, and then much later, it will be historical instead. So commit as though this is the most important moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The support you give others in the form of kind words, eye contact, touch, sharing food, space and every signal that they belong in your group – that's something precious, especially to the lonely. Extend these kindnesses.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whatever goal you make for the day, even if it's solely a personal goal, it's important. It's sacred. Your intentions and your word are as important as anyone's in this whole world, especially when directed toward you.