Horoscopes: Saturday, June 30, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your words and actions follow your heart. To work on changing your speech and movement will be arduous. But you can change your heart in an instant, and your words and moves will follow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are many ways to tackle destructive emotions, none more effective than dipping into the spiritual aspects of you – your spirit is beyond these temporal feelings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have been known to keep secrets from yourself, but then there are other parts of you that aren't so great at this, and they'll needle and nudge and hint today until all of you really gets it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The challenges are too big for one person. But the biggest challenge of all isn't solving the problem; it's learning to ask one another for help and humbling ourselves to accept it. The biggest challenge is cooperation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are complex. When you're around people who don't see your many facets, it doesn't make you smaller, but it might make you feel smaller, especially if their presence makes you forget about the many, many other sides of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Relationships take work, and someone always does more of it. It's not necessarily the one who cares more. More likely, it's the one who is stronger and more adept at the actions of showing love. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anyone can be compassionate toward those they already love. It could be argued that it's not really compassion. Compassion is the kind of love that must be employed when its object seems, for whatever reason, unlovable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Homer wrote in "The Iliad," "Whoever obeys the gods, to him they particularly listen." There are certain relationships (but not all!) that are best begun in obedience. It works today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Every relationship that has stood the test of time has good and bad points. Disagreements and disappointments have come up. That's part of it, and if not, it's not a real relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Humor represents a meeting of minds and sensibilities. It represents shared joy and shared suffering. The humor you share with your loved ones is a special and sacred thing. Enjoy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Happy people help others. People who help others are happy. You'll find this to be true in your own life, as you are drawn to lend a hand today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you were younger you felt it necessary to stand out for your individuality and to know the ways in which you were special. Now you're more focused on universal values.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 30). This is a year to take hold of the situation in a big way. Don't go searching for meaning; decide what it means and build up from there. Your leadership in your own life will lead to leadership in groups. There's very important business to handle with love in October. Older people will change your world for the better. Cancer and Libra adore you. Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 33, 38, 31.