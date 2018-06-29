Horoscopes: Friday, June 29, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Knowing that your reputation will precede you, what do you think it should be? What could they believe that will set them up for a fulfilling experience with you? Shape this story if you choose to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To know what you do – the value you bring and the possibilities that lie in a relationship with you makes for confidence that speaks better than words today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your soul's code is like DNA. While it might be interesting to study, you don't really need to understand it to operate by it. Ask questions if you must, but the answers you seek will be revealed through action, not questions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The subgroup you know so well has its own set of very specific problems – problems that other people don't even know are problems – and you'll solve more than one of them in the weeks to come.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A meditation for the day: At any time, you're either feeling connected or disconnected from the love source. You can be with people and feel disconnected; you can be alone and feel connected.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There is so much that you share with others, and there's really no need to highlight differences. The peaceful way is to focus on how we are all essentially having a similar human experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The muses will come and go on their own schedule, like birds flying overhead. You can do certain things to attract them. Put out a feeder, so to speak, to invite inspiration to land and stay awhile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One can use many different rulers to measure success, such as the ruler of finance, of social media, of fitness... but it is the ruler of inner peace that will tell you the true measure of your success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Instead of asking whose responsibility it is, assume it's yours. It's really "ours," but you can't do "ours." You can only add the "Y," and maybe others will do so, too. In this way, you cultivate a sense of universal responsibility.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Modesty isn't always meek; nor is it always mild. You'll stand tall without bragging and people will feel the weight of your presence, which is not heavy so much as substantial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've been known to go to great lengths to stay out of conflict, and this is often for the best. But there are some things worth fighting for. You won't have to fight for them today, but you'll make note of what they are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's pretty easy to tell the bad habits from the good ones. The answers are always the result of a long-term formula. Bad habits ultimately deplete you, and good habits ultimately grow you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 29). Your vocabulary changes this year. The words you use most and least often will be different as you progress along the path to your goals, picking up new knowledge and changing your priorities as you go. Adventures with family will be the stuff of legends. September and November bring cash-outs. Capricorn and Aquarius adore you. Lucky numbers: 5, 40, 6, 24, 38.