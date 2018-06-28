Horoscopes: Thursday, June 28, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're in a daredevilish mood. Your invitation to risk will come by way of your heart. Extend it and you'll likely get hurt at some point, as it goes with hearts – and it will also be completely worth it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The social excitement is like a fire. It might take a second to get it started, but once it catches on it will keep going until all the fuel has been exhausted. GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Before you make a choice, it will feel as though you're being weighed down. But once you choose and go, the universe will get out of your way as you move.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In real life, there is no clear first-place winner of anything. There is no linear judging system. Such a system can be created, just to simplify things and name a winner, but it will be forced and false.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't bother with trying to be universally liked; it's not going to happen for you or for anyone else, and it never has in the history of the world. Luckily, it's safe for you to go against the flow and to speak the truth that others don't share.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The energy has been low, and the progress has been slow. Things will pick up after a long rest. If you needed permission to take one, consider this it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be looking for ways to increase your talents, powers and capabilities. Currently, that doesn't require learning or adding; rather, it requires pulling back to assess and organize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). For you, intuition isn't an alternate form of intelligence. It's always engaged. Today it will be the driver that has you getting ready to take a turn before you could possibly see which way the road goes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Effective people move on when the project is completed, knowing nothing will ever be perfect, and good enough is good enough. In other words, get out while the getting is good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You probably don't want to be the one to break the spell with reality, to point out the problem or to speak the unpopular opinion. And yet, the responsibility falls to you. Use a kind voice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Be wary of advice from those who feel they've figured life out and now know how everybody can win. It's a mistaken assumption. There is no "everybody" when it comes to life paths. The wins happen on a case-by-case basis.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A break from routine will be an energy-restoring luxury, no matter what the break is. As long as it's out of your ordinary pattern, it will revitalize you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 28). Your elastic heart will expand to include more people. Joy will double up inside your world. Anger and compassion cannot coexist. As you become increasingly compassionate, fewer things frustrate and irritate you. You'll get a power surge in September and change something that's been bothering you for a long time. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 33, 37 and 42.