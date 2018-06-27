Horoscopes: Wednesday, June 27, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What good is knowing better unless you also do better? The trouble is, you can't be sure. You have to take a risk in order to find out. Pursue the promising fix; act on your hunch.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though you can't make another person see what they don't see, you can point out what you see, and those who have the capacity at that moment will have a good chance of sharing in your vision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The beginning of a project is light in the actual work that must be done, but it's heavy in the amount of change that must tolerated. This is about settling in and figuring out your commitment level.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You often tend to define yourself through a role, which is essentially defining yourself through a set of responsibilities. Just don't forget that you're the one who takes it on. If it's thrust on you, and you don't want it, throw it back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Regarding your project: You don't have to make up the route. The explorers before you did a pretty good job, and you can refer to their notes to save yourself needless trouble, or, if possible, take one with you on the journey.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Like duct tape engineering, something you solve today may involve an inelegant fix, but if it works, it works. Don't look back. You're resourceful, and it's something you should be proud of.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Brain scans can tell us which part of the brain is firing off neurons, but they can't show us the thoughts and visions that light up the ultimate privacy of the mind. Your private thoughts will be most amusing today!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Share your ideas. They are what make you fascinating and maybe even irresistible to someone. Tonight, there will be interesting and yet inappropriate choices available to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Feelings get entwined in the excitement mounting around a project. Some will die down when the project stabilizes. Some won't. Romance may be a part of this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you were chosen for the job, you can safely assume that you are the best person for it. Don't worry about anything but giving this your very best shot.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whatever is going on now, more of the same is to be expected today. You can see the potential in others. It's something to nurture and believe in, but not something to do business with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a lot you are capable of doing, but the thing you really want to do is taking a back seat. Just because you can fit yourself into a situation doesn't mean you belong there.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 27). You say, "Yes!" and the excitement commences. You'll become part of an inspiring group. In August, answering hard questions will make life easier. You'll streamline your personal business in order to be flexible and spontaneous. You'll cut out non-essentials once you figure out what is really essential. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Lucky numbers: 8, 30, 21, 35, 18.