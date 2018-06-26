Horoscopes: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Work on your skills. No matter how talented you are, you need the skills to back it up, and those skills will take you much farther than natural ability ever could.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When the best idea comes along, the others no longer look the same. They pale in comparison. You'll know it when you see it, and once you do, you can't unsee it. There's no going back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'd often rather pay a little more for the monthly cost than get the discount of the yearly subscription. Why? Flexibility has value. You hate feeling trapped! CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may acquire the winning formula and soundly disagree with it, or seek wise counsel and then do the exact opposite. Ultimately, you want to become a better you, not a clone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Never doubt your power. Don't lie down. Castles are built one brick at a time. Build a little the best you can every day and one day you'll have a beautiful creation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though you're not out to get any special attention, someone sees you for who you really are – and will also choose the perfect moment to let you know this.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It will be almost impossible to sell an idea to someone who has to first admit being wrong about it. You'll graciously let someone save face, or gloss over your differences in the name of progress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The movie heroes control their emotions, which is part of the appeal. If only we could all handle stress like James Bond with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Instead of solving one kind of problem, what if you trained your mind to adapt to any circumstance? Optimism – to look for opportunity no matter what

– is what will help you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Butterflies in the stomach are related to a primal fight-or-flight response, but don't take them as a bad sign. Go on and deal with the daunting circumstance at hand: It's the gateway to a positive change!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll work hard; that's a given. But there's such a thing as overworking it, too. This thing you're dealing with could use a different approach. Step back. Look at it sideways. Ask around. There's got to be a better way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love changes. Anyone who's had relationships knows that feeling less euphoric and amorous than you did at the beginning of a relationship is the norm. But there are more highlights to come. Hang in there.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 26). You will develop your inner values much like you develop your physique: Through repetition and training, you become strong. You'll build on what you once saw as a fault but have come to recognize as a talent. Professional advancement at first won't seem to be. In 2019, you'll lose dead weight. Life becomes a dance. Aquarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 33, 4 and 18.