Horoscopes: Monday, June 25, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To get where you want to go, you'll have to make your way through the crowd. Start moving and people will get out of your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The extra social energy buzzing around you today can be used to charm your way into an interesting situation – or just out of an annoying one. The key to charm is listening with affinity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If the other person believes what you believe and wants what you want, you'll be able to help each other. If there's a mismatch, you stand to waste quite a lot of time and energy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You set out knowing it's up to you – that if you don't execute the action to the best of your ability, other people's lives will suffer. This sense of purpose will be all the fuel you need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some of what happens will be mysterious, but don't rush to make sense of it all. Leave room for wonder. It's the unexplainable things that keep life lively.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Having a good teacher will help you to look for the patterns and learn them. Combine this with a commitment to put your head into the task repeatedly, as much as it takes to get great.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Living in service to others might sound terrible, but when your service is to the people and institutions you love, a life of service is the purest way to joy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your tendency is to look for complexity in the situation. "It can't be that easy!" you'll think. But it is. You know who you are, and you know what's right to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The one with the most determination will win. But how do you make yourself determined? Look at what's there to want. If the prize is juicy enough to you, you'll be determined. If not, you're in the wrong game.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you stay ready, you won't have to get ready. So the question is, What do you want to be ready for? What is the dream opportunity you wish were laid at your feet? That's the one to be ready for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Want to be more attractive, intelligent, popular and effective in one fell swoop? Be where you are! It automatically lifts you above the distracted riffraff, those who are too caught up in their phones to present any serious competition.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Those who find communication difficult will recognize the blessing of you. By being open to hearing the fullness of who people are, you help them express themselves.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 25). Your comfortable pattern will be disrupted – a change that's marvelously lucky, especially for your love life. There's an opportunity to commit in August. The busiest time will be November and December, when your family makes you proud in 20 different ways. In 2019, you'll be playing by different rules. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 33, 27, 8 and 45.