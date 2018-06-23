Horoscopes: Sunday, June 24, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What's required of you is basically attendance. If you cover that part of it, the rest will happen quite naturally out of the moment. In other words, just show up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's only one you. So you don't have to worry about being original or saying something novel or turning in unique work. It will be unique just because it came from you. That's good. It's enough.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The time you spend following, observing and studying those you admire will not be in vain. It might feel as if you're loafing off, but you're not. There's great, if intangible, value in these interests.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be careful not to attribute special qualities to people just because they happen to be attractive. Try to see what is instead of making assumptions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's wonderful to understand and be understood, but it's not necessary to love. You can still love someone you don't really get. Love goes beyond these things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may feel a bit invisible in some way. There's a positive side to this. You can get much done under the radar. Take advantage of the freedom and creativity when nobody is paying attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). We are all fragile. We don't all look it, though. Be gentle with the people in your life, as there is probably more ego on the line today than is readily apparent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Keep in mind that oftentimes the most influential and positive thing you can do for mankind isn't grand at all; rather, it is small. To take care of yourself is a good start.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Figure out what you're going to do when the pressure is on. You won't be able to tell when it's coming or where it's coming from, but when you're ready for unpredictable stressors, they will seem far less stressful to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Lizards, toads and chimpanzees eat what's bugging them. So in solving the problem, there's more than relief; there's reward, too. You'll experience similar dynamics without eating bugs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Ending up where you started can be wonderful or terrible. It's wonderful if you traveled far and wide like Dorothy down the yellow brick lane to Oz. It's terrible if you never left. So leave.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Small groups will get things done – faster than you could do them alone and much faster than a large group could do them. The right size will be between three and 10 people.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 23). You will involve yourself with many efforts to lift the lives of strangers and lend support to people who will definitely be better for your care. For the rest of 2018, what you know or believe won't be half as important as what you do. A financial and/or artistic risk pays off in January. Love comes full circle in February. Libra and Pisces adore you. Lucky numbers: 8, 30, 1, 14 and 27.