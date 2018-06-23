Horoscopes: Saturday, June 23, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Indulge your theories. Investigate your intuitive hits. Follow your instincts. That's the way to tell the universe that you're ready to know more truth and see more beauty.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To cross something off of your list – that's satisfaction. To enable another person to cross something off his or her list will be even more satisfying.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The reason you use lists is because you understand that it is mentally empowering to tackle a few items on a list while it is overwhelming to face the never-ending maintenance that life requires.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The road is long. How can you keep your motivation strong through the entire journey? You probably can't. Dips are natural, and you shouldn't let them stop you. Reward yourself along the way so you'll have the gumption to make it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The work of "doing you" will change through the years. One era has certain requirements; another shows a different set of actions. Think about this today, because it's time to let go of a behavior that's holding you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When it comes to your feelings today, resistance is futile. Turn toward it. It will be possible to process an emotion until it loses its charge and therefore its power over you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Good fortune will definitely have a hand in what you do. The stroke of luck will come. This is nothing to wait around for though, of course, as luck runs on momentum. It will be carried by the wind of your movement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It is possible for certain things to be accomplished in the spirit of joy and fun, though it's the exception, not the rule. Everything you see, the roads, the vehicles, the buildings – they were all built through work and duty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It just might turn out that the very thing you were looking for was also trying to find you. However, even if this turns out to be the case, you'll only find out at the end of the search. Continue!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll like what you do and the feeling you get while you're doing it. The results are secondary, but they are still an essential part of the cycle. The results complete the wheel that keeps it all rolling down the road.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can feel great or terrible about yourself and still get the same amount accomplished. So don't worry so much about your self-esteem. Once you're in the flow of work, it's a nonissue.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone is living vicariously through you. You may be fulfilling the wish of those who came before you, or living out what someone close to you, for whatever reason, could not.