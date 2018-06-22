Horoscopes: Friday, June 22, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The more fun you have, the more effective you'll be with the serious work of the day. The improvisational spirit of play will be entwined with the mysterious magic of intuition.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The way you mirror people will be flattering because you have your "flattering" lens on: It's a mindset that helps you see positive qualities in others. You'll see them how they want to be seen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Socializing has its challenges, and maybe that's what makes it fun for you today. You'll overcome social obstacles, earn trust and create rapport with someone who doesn't open up easily.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because you don't walk around thinking about creating a legacy that will live beyond you, you're totally unaware of how your mood, behavior and actions are making a difference for others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Hone the ability to manage expectations. If you can paint an enticing but accurate picture of what's to come, this will help everyone to maximize what's there and avoid being disappointed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Know your audience. Read the room. These are show business tropes that will apply in every area of life today. Getting it right in your own head is satisfying, but then you can win "the room."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's an effort to challenge yourself, but it's a delight to intrigue yourself. What if you looked at the goal with more curiosity? There's a magic mix of determination and curiosity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can begin again, now and now and now. Any day is a valid starting point to be who you want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will take you a few minutes to warm up to new situations today, and that only proves that you're humble enough to realize that strangers are never kings; however, they may be made to feel that way by gracious hosts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Most people are not conscious of what it takes to move between states of mood and mind, but the more aware you are of this, the better. People get comfortable in their own ways and processes. Whatever yours is, it's OK.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Keep moving. If you hang out in any environment for too long today, you'll get bored and your thoughts will be vulnerable to looping – not always a terrible thing, but it depends on the thought.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The cosmic nudges don't come from out of the blue. They happen mid-pursuit – when you have some information but not all the information you need. To get another clue or develop a hunch investigate a little further.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 22). Arrange your life around what delights you. That may seem like a stretch – something you might have been able to manage when you were younger but not now that your responsibilities have changed. And yet, there really is a way to make your own happiness more central to your being. You will find it this year! Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 3, 33, 28 and 45.