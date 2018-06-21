Horoscopes: Thursday, June 21, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't want to comply with what's being asked of you. Do what comes naturally: Stall. It will give you time to more fully realize the dynamics at play.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Technically, you are free to set up your daily life in a way that serves your own rhythms. But the reality is that the involvement of others makes this tricky. GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is said that twins share a private language all their own. You have a unique language with every single person you talk with, as you intuitively cater your communication specifically to others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You did what you did. It was the best you knew at the time. In hindsight, maybe you did certain things to cope and survive that you wouldn't choose now. But go easy on yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Fulfillment of your aims will take organization and planning. You could really use a boost, and it's going to come from the completion of something tangible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Transformations happen all the time. But don't count on other people's transformations, as each person must be in charge of his or her own. Focus on becoming who you want to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You hear people, whether or not they tell you in words. Many people can get the gist of emotional messages, but you act on them, which is part of what makes your friendship so golden.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Say what you're going to do. Do it. Seems simple, right? For you. Not for everyone. Some people in your life won't have the same follow-through. Hopefully, you'll be patient with them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Is "forced cooperation" an oxymoron? If a person has no choice but to comply, it's not cooperation; it's control. Most people don't like to be controlled, as today's situation will highlight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You appreciate friends who can keep a secret, because most can't. In the "can't" group, there are those who will warn you up front, and there are those who won't. Know whom you're dealing with today; discretion is important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Goals need a plan; plans need a ritual. Rituals are the support beams you'll be building on. Look at your current rituals, significant habits you carry out to make life work. How can you better line them up with your plan?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A project is pushing to the front of your mind. If you don't do it now, then when will you? Resist the urge to start over, because there's something here to keep and build on.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 21). You've earned the respect and admiration that comes with this solar return, so enjoy it! You'll be giving back to a past benefactor and it will feel terrific to satisfy a karmic debt. October comes in a rush of passion. The turn of the year represents a chance to gain professional rank or publicity that turns into money. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 39, 4, 40 and 22.