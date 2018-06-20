Horoscopes: Wednesday, June 20, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). This is a balancing act between openness and vigilance. As it is with tightrope walkers, special tools (e.g., the right shoes and a flexible horizontal rod) can help you maintain the equilibrium.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may hardly notice when loved ones and acquaintances seem incurious about you. While there's no ill intent in such an error, it really is an error. You deserve and need attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's a strange dance, the dance of intimacy. In the beginning, you're not sure how much you want to know: This is the stage to savor. Soon enough, things will change. Why rush it?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you give to one person you'll get back from another, seemingly unrelated source. Some would call this coincidence; others would call it karma. It's a cycle that will continue.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feeling important isn't the same as being important. In fact, those who really are essential to the outcome of any given equation are rarely overly aware of their position; they are too busy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't need others to admire you in order to feel good about yourself, and yet, it's nice, isn't it? You get a slice of admiration today; it certainly doesn't hurt.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Consider that your self-imposed limits might be far more stringent than the rules of the game or of society, and they may also be stricter than would allow you to develop to your full potential.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's the little things, the things that matter to others that you can gladly supply. Those will be the wins of the day. For instance, remembering people by their names: It will make a difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).

Humans learn at an early age that sadness tends to elicit comfort-giving. Ideally, the baby's cry brings a parent's attention. Hopefully, you won't be sad today, but if you are, don't ignore it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be wary of words or actions meant to show one person's superiority, uniqueness and specialness. Solutions rarely venerate one person, and it's solutions that will make the world a little better today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The parenting concept of "planned ignoring" speaks to the efficacy of diverting focus from unwanted outcomes in the hopes that they will lose power without attention to fuel them. It will be an effective tactic for many situations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Tantrums come in many forms. You're throwing a form of tantrum right now – a silent, internal and complex rebellion against something you've requested of yourself. The childlike part of you will make some good points!

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 20). Your efforts to change the world will be successful. Sure, it starts as something very small, but don't underestimate the ever expanding power in this. July offers a different revenue stream. August presents prime opportunity to use and expand your talent. You'll find love in the process. Aquarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers: 4, 44, 38, 17 and 22.