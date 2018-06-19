Horoscopes: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In order to celebrate what is, you'll have to let go of what you thought it would be. This shouldn't be hard, as there's much about the way things are that suits you better than you'd dreamed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sometimes inspiration strikes. Other times, including now, it's more of an itch, a slow tug or a nudge that gets you on the path. Once there, life starts to feel like a custom design just for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Yes, there were deals that didn't quite pan out, arrangements that never found their groove and actions that didn't land as you preferred. But if it made you smile, there's nothing to regret.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unfamiliar people will be especially hard to read, and it may be best not to try. Assume nothing. Ask questions instead. It would be easy to overdramatize the significance of social interactions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The most important thing in life is this. Literally this. Because "this" is what you're doing now – or, more precisely, 12 words ago. The present moment is your domain. Seize it over and over.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The first hint was when they said, "Repeat after me: I am free." Well then, why don't you feel like it? All of this "acting normal" might have something to do with it. What was that idea you had that came from you and only you?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anyone who's loved a TV character or been devastated by the plot line of a book knows that something doesn't actually need to happen to feel real. You can use this principle to your advantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The young who set out to learn who they are tend to miss the point. Those who have become who they are tend to be so completely unselfconscious, they no longer think about such things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today's road isn't exactly smooth, but this only makes you more appreciative of the paved paths of your past and future. Keep a sure footing and move ever forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your attention is a precious commodity that's yours to distribute how you see fit. Sometimes you give unconditionally, but today you let people earn your attention. You're both better for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The beauty is all around you today, mostly because you have the eye to pick it out. You're also excellent at bringing together the elements that will feature beauty in its best frame and light.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've been in the equivalent of a chorus line – where blending in and generally working as one were the necessary qualities for success. Today it's time to step out with your solo work.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 19). There will be three months of closing karmic circles. Kindness will catch up to you, and you'll enjoy the delayed benefits of long-ago work. You'll be so embraced and applauded you might choose a low profile just to take a break from the spotlight. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 20, 13, 35 and 28.