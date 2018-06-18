Horoscopes: Monday, June 18, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you try to do good things – or beautiful or truthful or interesting things – no matter what the outcome, at least you're doing something worthwhile.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Is life random or planned? Some doubt the randomness. Others wholly reject it. Still others count on it. As for you, you'll do well not to gamble on randomness. GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're a designer looking for inspiration. You don't have to set sail to an exotic location to get there, because your daily commute – or even your bedroom – will provide the inspiration you need.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a thread running through all of this, although you most likely won't see it now. Later you'll be able to follow the thread, and it will all make more sense.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The reason things wind up next to each other can be a function of random juxtaposition or the end result of a careful thought process. Either way, the way it lands will be lucky for you today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Like a slow-loading, video-laden website, if you try too desperately to entertain, people will get bored waiting for something interesting to happen, and they'll just leave. So keep it simple.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Cages take many forms. Even the most luxurious environments can be a prison if one cannot come and go at will. But you're not in a cage. What you're in is a maze. There's a way out. Work to find it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are real people whose job it is to search for extraterrestrials in a scientific way. You may relate to them somewhat, as today you also happen to feel as though you're searching intently for a distant affirmation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The first step to finding someone's secrets is having your own secrets and an intimate knowledge of the behaviors it takes to hide them. "It takes one to know one" is a sort of key today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Somewhere out there are glittering skyscrapers and trees and lakes that dazzle like a billion diamonds. Whether you prefer man-made glories or natural ones, seek them now!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The truth is supposed to keep things simple. But whose truth? The other person isn't seeing it the way you do. Another way to keep things simple is to say nothing for now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you can't get yourself to change a behavior, that's because the behavior is actually solving a problem you don't even realize you have. It's something to meditate on today. Don't worry; there's a simple fix once you get to the heart of it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 18). Relationships bring out your creativity as they blossom in unexpected ways. You'll capture someone's imagination and heart – a responsibility you don't take lightly. Deft financial maneuvers will improve your situation in this six-week cycle. August brings an adventure you'll share with loved ones. Capricorn and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 40, 13, 21 and 5.