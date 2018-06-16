Horoscopes: Sunday, June 17, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your purpose needn't be lofty to be great. To grow something or someone, to get along, to give smiles – these are purposes that will make a better world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Share your vision of the future and you'll inspire others. Your loved ones don't need to be managed so much as led. They will do what is appropriate, useful and honorable, as long as they can see where it's all headed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're a leader and a nurturer. Yet when it comes to relationships, the most helpful way will be to see people the way they are now, not where you think they will be later. Because now is where the love is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are so many kinds of intelligence, and success in any given situation will depend on a match of the particular sort of intelligence most relevant to the problem at hand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Beauty loses its power when it becomes too familiar. Be strategic in your placement of beautiful things and in your embodiment of beauty. Surprise is an essential element.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A prescient image will pop to mind. How do you know the difference between psychic vision and just plain making stuff up? Indeed, these two states are closely linked and sometimes overlapping.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The celebrity success secret for working crowds and groups is to keep moving – always keep moving. This will apply to you today as you spread goodwill one short interaction at a time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The lesson is lessened when everything goes correctly. Getting it right the first time is something of a robbery. What is there that you can learn from?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today's formula will be bittersweet. Recognize a bad choice; make a better one. Then give yourself credit for the correction. That last step will be key. Don't forget that one!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those who live in humid, verdant places know that often the worst bug bites come from the bugs that are invisible to the eye. No matter where you live, this is a time to take precautions against invisible menaces.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You give and they appreciate, so you give more, and they appreciate more. This is the cycle of your increasing power – and also your increasing responsibility.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Does it really matter how they see you? Even if it does, your intention matters more. And your intention is for fun and celebration of humanity. You're truly on the lighter side of things today.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 17). You're a giver. Lavishing another person with attention fulfills you, but it's not so easy for you to accept heaps of love. You'll get plenty of practice with that this year, and you'll get better at it. A contract favors you in October. Practical relationships become emotional and magical, fortifying you in new ways. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 33, 38 and 41.