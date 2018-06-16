Horoscopes: Saturday, June 16, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like a hot air balloon, you'll reach new heights with a combination of wind, fire and the willingness to release a sandbag or two. Get ride of the baggage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It won't be important to agree with your partner on every little thing. The question is, can you let the small stuff go without micromanagement?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Acting from a primal place, insecure people will try and weed out the competition through various means, such as exclusion, gossiping and aggression. Kill 'em with kindness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Are your expectations unreasonable? It really doesn't matter. There's what is; then there's what isn't. It's only two categories. Hold your expectations up to what's happening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may feel as though you're hanging on to an arrangement for only one reason, or until one outcome makes it all worthwhile. Other situations would give you fuller satisfaction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The last step of a project is to properly document it. Take this seriously. It would be bad to skip it. When you document something well, later it could serve as entertainment, validation and more.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The random events mean nothing until you spot the pattern. But once you see the pattern, it changes everything. It's a map so you can see exactly where the relationship is going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Well-meaning loved ones may place limits on you. They're afraid of what will happen when you change and grow. Call out this behavior.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A name keeps coming up in conversation, an indication that someone has nestled into your thoughts, whether or not that was your desire. It follows your thought stream.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a dynamic of mild jealousy playing out – harmless, flattering, but still in need of due process. Don't ignore this! Work through feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The morality of today's options will be black and white. The way of good character won't be hard to find. However, many value personality over character – a rating system to be resisted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a lot of different advice out there, but the best advice will come from an internal source. It's a message from your heart to your head.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 16). It's the ones who don't seek validation who tend to get it. The principle works in reverse, too. This year you don't seek attention, approval, respect, affection or remuneration – and yet you get all of it. August brings a notable award. Financial highs are July, January and February. Vows and deals go down in October. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 3, 33, 28 and 17.