Horoscopes: Friday, June 15, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). "It gets easier," they say. That's the shorthand version. The real truth is that "it" stays about the same and you don't. You get better and stronger until "it" seems like child's play.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's easy to be fooled by words, and it's possible to misread the actions a person takes. Consider taking note without rendering a judgment. This isn't about one incident; rather, it's about a trend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). An array of options will open up. This won't be difficult for you. You've known your choice for a while. Like someone on a scripted reality TV show, you'll go through the motions, explaining your reasons.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Natural attractions are difficult to resist, but today it will be appropriate to try your best. The old standby, "Out of sight, out of mind," could be the ticket. Redirect your attention. In time, what's relevant today will no longer be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Part of a loving relationship is being good at being loved – appreciating what others do without trying to control it, and letting them show you instead of being so capable that you never need their help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Let someone know that imperfections are not only acceptable but also necessary and desirable. We're all in this together. Sometimes we forget to help each other until we see why we must.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've come to an impasse. Neither person is right; neither person is wrong. Nonetheless, someone has to move, or the flow of life will be needlessly and frustratingly blocked.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people feel better, they behave better. Therefore, your strategy of helping people to feel good will direct you to peace, harmony, and productivity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People promise so much that if they make good on half of it, you stand to gain. Tonight, you'll be confronted with the past. Nostalgia will play into your feelings about someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To think, wonder, imagine, obsess ... There have been times when these modes served you well. Such times will come again! As for today, a peaceful mind will better serve the situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you genuinely want to help but don't understand enough about the situation to be truly useful, the most helpful thing you can do is observe.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You alter your appearance, and for some reason it changes the dynamics of a relationship. Why? Because even a slight change of costume means you're playing a slightly different character.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 15). Because of the new people coming into your life, coupled with a willingness to let go of any pettiness that was holding you back, the months to come feature an expansion of your heart. What you do out of love will not follow the usual course, and that's part of why it's so memorable. There's a windfall in August. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 29, 42 and 6.