Horoscopes: Thursday, June 14, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). This thing you want to do you're not totally prepared for, nor will you ever be. Go on anyway. No one else was prepared when they started this either.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's an excellent day to reject the extreme limits people will claim exist. They'll say, "Impossible." They'll say, "Never." How do they know? It's better to err on the side of optimistic fantasy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Many scientists believe early humans made music before they made speech, and that love songs were part of our primal culture. Whether that's true, today you'll be deeply moved by a melody.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To give something a name is to claim it in some way. Try this with your feelings today and you'll create a bridge between emotion and thought.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day. Those who say, "I don't have time," are really saying, "This is not a priority to me right now," which is a more empowering bit of language both to hear and to say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The occurrence you don't find ideal, and possibly think of as terrible, may be the best thing happening in your life right now. It's strengthening you, and it's also saving you in some way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll try to enjoy the unfolding moment. And when you can't seem to quite get there, you'll still be able to go along, knowing that the big picture is coming together nicely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If something won't bother you a month from now, don't let it bother you now. If it won't please you a month from now, don't buy it, commit to it or do it now. Use the perspective of time in your decision-making process.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stories need conflict. If you happen to get friction instead of an easy life today, rejoice in the knowledge that it'll be something people want to hear about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The appearance of confidence is often indistinguishable from actual confidence. Both states will produce similar results. So however you feel, put on your brave face and go forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What is best for all? With so many people spouting opinions, the question seems complex – until you realize most people are speaking out of self-interest. Who is really after the good?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Education can be extremely expensive, or it can be free. Those who have access to a library or the internet have access to the top minds that have ever lived. You've an excellent reason to take advantage of this.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 14). People think highly of you and will promote you in ways you will love and also be slightly challenged by, as it sets up an expectation. Don't worry: You'll get there, with the same optimism and dedication you used to arrive at the place you are right now. You'll discover treasure in July. Your legacy will expand in September. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 18, 33 and 28.