Horoscopes: Wednesday, June 13, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be caught in the shuffle of shifting priorities and redistributed responsibility. Indecision at higher levels will influence your destiny.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Every time you accept and stick with an emotion, you increase your capacity to manage your feelings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What's left undone is left out of fear. There's no pleasant way to face it, but if you don't face it eventually, the result will be unpleasant. Just dive in and get it done.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). History has lessons it can teach only the willing. The tendency is to say, "Well that was then; this is now." But the correlation will be obvious. It always repeats! LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may engage in frivolous pursuits, but solving sartorial problems of the day isn't among them. Clothing choice matters. Dress for style and respect.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You speak kindly of yourself and those around you, return favors, and make time for those who need a friend. These habits are their own reward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are those who can't help but think in terms of finding a scapegoat. To own up to their own faults would cause unbearable shame. They fear being cut off for their mistakes. But mistakes are lessons, not death sentences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The most ingenious comment in the world repeated over and over in an annoying tone will start to sound like idiocy. Even the brightest insights come across as wrongheaded to those predisposed to think of them as such.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The new rule of thumb for those seeking to reach their maximum attractiveness quotient is to cultivate at least three hobbies that do not involve a screen. Energy spent in this direction will quickly repay you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Teenagers aren't the only ones prone to thinking that a problem is the worst thing ever in one moment and then in the next moment finding that it's not even worth thinking about. This is a human thing. Bear with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is said that essence and life cannot be seen, but today you feel like you can see it – and hear it and dance to it. Furthermore, there are certain people and places that occur to you like springs, gushing pure vitality.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Thanks to internet search engines it's easier to know what millions of people around the world think about a subject than it is to ask your own mom. But ask your own mom (or maternal influence) anyway.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 13). An encouraging group of friends will help you make a personal goal. The time you devote to work will ramp up over the next 10 weeks. Professional gains in 2019 will reflect a jump in experience level. You'll get a bonus. Stash it away for a major purchase. Travel and moves are favored in October and May. Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 12, 14, 30 and 45.