Horoscopes: Tuesday, June 12, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many scientists believe that in human evolution, the ability to communicate musically came before the ability to use complex speech. Today's balm and pleasure will be a piece of music that seems to take you to a primal place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone has disappointed you. You may relegate this person to a lower status in your mind and heart and offer up less attention than you would have before. Maybe it's what you need to do to heal. But is it a just punishment?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The day will roll out complex beliefs and tendencies. The spiritual part of you will be looking to science for a guide to reality, and the scientific part of you will turn to the spiritual for meaning.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're drawn to the same thing as others. Among them will be kindred spirits. You'll know that if you open up, start shaking hands and asking questions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). That thing you once thought was disastrous is now a trivial matter, or maybe even a fond story. You might find this comforting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Something you thought you needed to do never got done, and the consequences have been unnoticeable. Decide today if such things matter to you, or if they can be left out of your repertoire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Slow things down so that you can deliberately pay attention to your sensory experience of them. Otherwise, the fun will be like a short and expensive carnival ride instead of like a day at the fair.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can identify what a feeling is without attaching your identity to it. You can accept a feeling without acting on it. You can feel a feeling instead of fighting it. These are all power moves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You get to choose how you engage with the world, which includes the choice not to engage. To push pause in the face of stimuli coming from all directions – this is a kind of freedom.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a point at which altruism becomes excessive altruism. Altruism involves giving what you have to give, not giving until it puts you in a precarious and needy position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Ideally, spiritual seeking will connect you with a power source that is already inside you. Beware of those who would rather Have you believe that the power can only be accessed through the shelter of their particular group.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even though you think you understand what's going on, talk to all involved and you'll learn more. You'll find out what each wants so you can broker a plan that will let you to work together.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 12). You'll admit what you don't know and become educated to such an impressive level you'll be emulated. Consider teaching for a price, as people will pay high dollar to be your student. Invest fully in matters of love. Happiness is wholehearted commitment. Libra and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 3, 33 and 18.