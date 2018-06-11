Horoscopes: Monday, June 11, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One way to make today less frustrating is to accept everything life brings, good or bad. But why stop at "less frustrating" when you could go for the optimal experience and decide to love it all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though it may seem counterintuitive, get busy preparing for the impromptu moments that are sure to arise this week. You know the ones! They'll require more extensive prep than you'd put into a planned happening.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Be careful not to let a problem define you. Identifying too strongly with a problem can be worse than the problem itself – not to mention the fact that it hampers your attractive qualities.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). We're all covered in layers we have put there. It may seem difficult to peel them away. That's just pride, though – because technically, the peel away is the same motion as the peel up, but in reverse.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Where your talents are employed, work will not be drudgery. You will experience joy, energy and excitement for what you do, and others will find it contagious.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll find success along this course, so keep going, through doubt, through fear, over obstacles and under the radar. You can do this, and you will, one foot in front of the other.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sure, it would be fantastic if they would all do it your way, pay your price and thrive for accepting your leadership. But the truth is that you are better off for having to fight for your way and compromise, too. The adversity is a gift.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Are you putting too many rules on yourself? High standards will keep you on the up and up, but they can also lead to boredom and burnout. Moderation in all things, especially moderation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There will be three options that make sense. You could change your perspective. You could learn to cope. Or you could leave. There's also the option of staying stuck, but that's just not your style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Difficult relationships can push people toward greatness in a way that peaceful relationships don't. You have both kinds in your life, and they are equally worthy of appreciation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're great at asking questions to gain clarity about a predicament. It's as if you have an extra sense about getting to what's really germane to the solution. You'll be an asset to all who consult you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The tribal convergence will happen around a magnetic centerpiece – the modern equivalent of a community bonfire, only this "bonfire" will be a ceremony or presentation of some kind.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 11). Tolerance is the very least we can offer one another as human beings. So you go much, much further. Your extraordinary kindness will inspire others and make a difference in the world. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 18, 33, 10 and 4.