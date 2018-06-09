Horoscopes: Sunday, June 10, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When the ideas don't flow, when your optimism is suffering and/or when your work is stymied, the solution to getting unstuck will be in your body. Your best work will be freed through movement, nutrition and sleep.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The company will be mixed, and you'll want to relate what you're saying to as many people as possible. Therefore, avoid inside jokes and anything else that can't be readily understood by all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You felt you had to tell certain half-truths just to smooth the social icing. Understandable. Let's hope that now you're headed for more authentic interactions. May the only lying you do be in the arms of one you love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Always be tidying up. This is the rule of ships and kitchens and factories. It's the rule for domestic life and life in general. It's a manner of being that translates into optimal function, ease, style and confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The things we do on autopilot will save mental energy, but it's a way of navigating that needs to be updated and checked every once in a while for optimal results. This you can do by asking at every turn, "What is the reason for this?"

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Friends bring out an informal side of you that you may prefer the authority figures in your life, including the ones you're related to, don't have occasion to see. It's why mixes of friends and family can get a little tricky.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your favorite folks to be around will be the ones who talk about ideas, not people. They'll share solutions. They'll concoct visions for a better future. You need this kind of positivity in your life!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's not too early to prep for an event on the horizon. Hours of work will be necessary to create the kind of harmony you're going for and to avoid any off-notes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Though you're an enormously capable person, you're no stranger to feelings of being overwhelmed. Remove yourself from the offending environment. The paralysis lifts!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Confident communicators are emboldened to dive into all kinds of situations. So improving your social skills will count toward many areas of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If it gets to be a bit much, you can always remove yourself from the room where you started to feel overwhelmed. Your perspective will shift. You'll see the situation as an outside observer would.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your powers of discernment will be well applied to today's debates. In particular, beware of the "weak man fallacy," a strategy in which the opponent's weakest argument is treated as his or her strongest or only argument.