Horoscopes: Saturday, June 3, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's a lot that needs doing that can only be done by you. To avoid becoming overwhelmed, dump everything you could possibly do onto a sheet of paper. Then comes the sorting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll have feelings about someone and somethings, and those feelings will be confirmed. Is this a self-fulfilling prophecy or psychic validation?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've been outgoing, and you've been introverted; both modes have worked for you. So don't be afraid to go with your mood today, even if you don't think it's what the room wants. Do you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What about getting a coach? Even if you have to pay someone, if it's the difference between reaching your goals and not reaching them, it will be worth it. You need accountability.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some friendships are like museums, where you stroll along making discoveries, and others are like sporting events, where you play hard and compete with one another. Either kind is good.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Since your instinct is to go forward with gusto, you're likely to get attention with your approach. Fear will dissipate. It will burn off as though it's fueling your motion. You'll have an impact.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The tasks may be arduous, and you don't mind a bit. So ask yourself: "Will I be closer to my goals if I continue to work on this?" Then let the answer be your guide.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are some matters in which you're inclined to be uncompromising, and this is your right and privilege. But when it comes to your loved ones, you have what it takes to create harmony.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your thoughts will be louder than usual, as they are invigorated by the work you give them. This is important! Furthermore, those who know you can hear your thoughts in their own heads. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). So many of life's changes occur so slowly over time that you can't tell the difference over the course of a day. That's why the change you see today will be momentous and exciting indeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Even though technically you may feel it's not possible to make people happy, should they find happiness on your watch, it will make you proud.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The popular solution will work for you. Are you wary of finding luck with the well-trodden path? Don't worry: You'll do things differently and still get results.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 9). An athletic or personal accomplishment begins your new year. Doors will swing open as you lead with your levity, friendliness and instinct for helping people with up-to-date solutions. Connections made before August will play into a deal that profits many. Soul satisfaction comes through quiet pursuits and sincere relationships in 2019. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 9, 6, 40 and 7.