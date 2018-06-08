Horoscopes: Friday, June 8, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Close your eyes and breathe through the intense moments of the day. Without visual stimulus you'll get internally focused. You can breathe out the stress and breathe in all that's necessary for an optimum state of mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). We're told over and over that life isn't fair. And yet, the belief that life should be fair still permeates our thinking. Those who know this is an unjust life will be ever vigilant in working toward fairness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Commercial purposes serve the client. Artistic purposes serve the muse. It will benefit your soul and your pocketbook to do a little of each type of service in the days to come.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Stick your neck out and seek opportunity, because even though it's fallen in your lap before (and will again), the best options will arise from a concerted effort on your part.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). We're all just trying to get along using what we have to work with. Perhaps it will help you to think of someone whom you once would have called "disabled" as, more aptly, "differently abled."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Metaphorically speaking, instead of short seats or tall seats, consider an adjustable seat. It will cost more, but adjustable seats will be continually useful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When people won't listen to you, listen to them. They'll (indirectly and accidentally) tell you where their weaknesses are and what they're missing. You'll learn how to make your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You think you know what they're trying to say, but you ask questions anyway. Conversely, you don't expect others to readily understand your message, so you make it bulletproof.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The outcome you're worried about is unlikely, that is, unless you keep up the worry, in which case your fixation will trick your mind into assuming you want that scenario.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There is only one person in your life you can truly change, and that's you. Even that takes a considerable amount of effort. Remember this fact of life and save yourself some trouble.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). More people getting involved doesn't necessarily mean more productivity. The work will still only be done by the same people who were doing it before – namely, you and your crew. Seek efficient solutions for a tight team.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In text, email and conversations that happen in real time, there are no take-backs. Be thoughtful. Plan it out. Consider where it could go wrong. Be ready. This one is important.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 8). This solar return is characterized by your determined attitude. While it's not possible to do every single thing you want to do, you'll hit the big three on your list and throw a party each time one gets checked off. Model the behavior you'd like to see in your friends and kin, as they will be following you closer than ever. Aries and Cancer adore you. Lucky numbers: 1, 30, 33, 28, 4.