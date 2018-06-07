Horoscopes: Thursday, June 7, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anyone can listen closely to the stories they enjoy, the information that flatters them, the music and people they prefer. But those tune who into the messages and tones they don't like will be smarter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). For business to run smoothly, communication will be essential. Over-communicate. Communicate redundantly! Whether hearing or telling a story, it will be better to err on the side of repetition.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As for the conversation you've been putting off, it's time to have it. Those who need to hear you will be all ears. Your words will eloquently tumble out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Creation and destruction are part of the same cycle, though they run on different timetables. What takes years to build can be destroyed in a blink. So while destruction is necessary to creation, often the smallest amount will do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may feel that you still have something to prove to yourself to become worthy of your own acceptance. So what would it take for you to become your own best friend and supporter?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If your peers are providing undue pressure, you may be inadvertently giving them reason to think you're on the brink of agreeing with them. Walk away.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In the name of smooth business, it wouldn't hurt to spend time "catastrophizing" – that is to say, creating a handful of worst-case scenarios and what you'd do in each case. With preparation comes confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're capable of rational thought and communication. However, as you lead with your emotional intelligence, logic gives way to something that makes less sense: the poetry of the heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can't let the vagaries of communication distract from, diffuse, or hide the truth. You can get to the bottom of it with direct questions if you make people feel that it's safe to be honest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll be a teacher today, so you may as well be an excellent one. Great teachers communicate clearly to impart information and skills in a way that facilitates comprehension and absorption.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've learned this before, but it bears repeating: If you think someone can't fail and you treat him or her accordingly, the relationship is doomed. See the flawed humanity and love it anyway.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It will be particularly hard to see people for who they are because you are blinded by the possibilities you notice about what they might do for you. Make expectations known. Accountability is key.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 7). The focus will be on habits. Daily practice will lead to an exceptional performance and financial remuneration. You'll achieve a goal, develop your potential and participate fully in your community and wider society. The insights you share in 2019 could alter the course of an entire organization. Leo and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 10, 5, 30 and 13.