Horoscopes: Wednesday, June 6, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't realize how well you're doing. Ease up some. If you drive yourself too hard, you'll burn out and lose interest in doing what it takes to further improve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a difference between having a standard people agree upon and having an expectation of others they may be entirely unaware of. One leads to satisfaction, the other to disappointment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Unconditional love is the rarer sort, but it does exist – inside you and others, too. If you knew unequivocally that you're loved for who you are and not for your effectiveness in the role you're playing, what would you do differently?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's true for stand-up comics, CEOs, teachers and, to some degree, everyone in the public eye: A good part of success is reading the room. You'll do this well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). On a pretty day, the sun and breeze seem to deliver happiness right to your heart. But if the weather won't cooperate, you'll create ideal internal weather today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There have been times in life when your hours were so characterized by a constant stream of low-grade stress that anxiety was practically a lifestyle. Your ability now to shrug it off and lighten up was hard-earned, so enjoy!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It has been suggested that intelligence and power seek their own increase – that the drive for expansion is built into the very nature of these qualities. It will prove true in your life today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll take the best option. Knowing this, what can you do to give yourself more "best" options that also are in line with your higher ideals for yourself?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). However attractively you try to arrange yourself, the exterior is not what makes you beautiful. Kindness and compassion are the ingredients of your heart that cannot be contained. They shine through your skin.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In some company, people are just happy when someone is talking to fill up the silent void of social awkwardness. But in socially adept circles, it's excellent listening that will win out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just as Michelangelo carved until he set the angel in the marble free, you will chip away at your problem. Currently it's as featureless and immobile as a marble slab, but beauty is emerging.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Something central to your life lately will seem to drag on and on. Get comfortable with this. Maybe find a new distraction to help with the long slog? This will be worth it!

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 6). Family matters tie up happily, freeing you to tackle personal aims. Your fantasies will inspire you, but not as much as taking the next step will. Exciting momentum builds through the colder months. Get the inside scoop on the professional and social fronts. Success comes from acting on good information. Aquarius and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 15, 30, 44 and 18.