Horoscopes: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In this Jenga game of life, what seems like a perfectly stable arrangement can be knocked down in a blink with the right kind of jostle. That makes you simultaneously tougher and tenderer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sometimes people don't know what to ask for until they see others get it. Mostly it's a feeling we're going for, not an item, though it can be difficult to tell which seems to be make us happy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). At the start of something, the tendency will be to judge every movement as if it were a sign about whether to continue. But once you get to the middle, all the trepidation will disappear.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Slowing down isn't giving up, but it's not showing full commitment and enthusiasm, either. You'll be in a highly visible position today, and others will take their social and professional cues from you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll help people by connecting with them through an activity. It doesn't matter what the activity is. What matters is your approach to it – serious but not solemn, playful but not irreverent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Removing your expectations from a relationship is not only wise; it's kind. It allows people to be who they really are, and it allows you to understand who that is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The representation of a thing is always different from the experience of it. You've always known that at some point you'd have to decide which version you wanted more. It's fast approaching.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Intimidating characters pepper a group you want to join, but don't let that deter you. Once in, you'll find allies, and that people are friendlier than they seem.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Friends will meet success. You may have to swallow jealous tinges to be truly supportive, but this will be relatively easy for you when you focus on the good luck that is coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those people trying terribly hard to be good are quite possibly compensating for something else. Keep your eyes open, and be slow to align yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The first requirement for effective action is to make sure you're really behind it. Determine what you really believe, and then get on your own side. If you're not on your side, figure out why and change it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're likely to take the action that most people would take – the thing that seems like the best and easiest choice. So give yourself easy options that will make you proud. It will take some planning.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 5). This will be a year that sizzles with excitement. It starts with a brilliant plan based both on history and your gut instincts, which are particularly keen over the next three months. October shows you doubling up on friends and money. In November you'll finally get the chance to experience what you've long wondered about. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 4, 33, 48 and 15.