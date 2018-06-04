Horoscopes: Monday, June 4, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To do what you can while you are where you are is all you can ask of yourself. If this is your only directive, it will be an exceptionally productive day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Renunciation may refer to a religious tenet for those who wish to turn away from the trappings and temptations of the world. It also refers to a practice of turning toward something.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To understand who a person really is takes more than good observational skills. The truth requires objectivity. You'll detach from your hopes and see a person for who he or she really is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some care about competition more than others, though you should really watch out for the ones who claim not to. A degree of competitive instinct lives inside everyone you'll meet today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your pursuits will be informed by great love and compassion. You'll have an overwhelming sense of your intricate connection to the other beings of the planet.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To fulfill the full potential of the role, the person in power must be tirelessly vigilant and answer every challenge. Right now, you're not really sure you want to step into that position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe the world is less substantial than you once believed. Sure, it's filled with things and items. But they don't seem to mean anything to you until you assign a meaning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A dominant percentage of the universe is made up of mass that cannot be directly observed. There seems to be a similar percentage of unobservable material influencing your day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To rage against the reality of the moment with your expectation and hope for it is natural. It's what children do in tantrums and adults do in gripe sessions. Both instances are futile, of course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The force needed for circular motion is the force of gravity. It's what makes the moon orbit the Earth, the planets orbit the sun, the stars orbit the center of the galaxy. And there's something that's making you orbit your dear one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just because something is not found doesn't mean it's nonexistent. Usually, the proof of love makes you relax in your trust of someone, but with today's proof slow in coming, just trust.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though you can't entirely rid yourself of all the negative facts and forces alive in the world, you can greatly reduce their power over you with today's increased agency over your own focus.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 4). You've a goal and a plan, but you're missing a few necessary resources. They'll finally drop into your world over the next six weeks. Make a wish list for your personal life in August; the act of articulating your wants will have strange magic in it. In 2019, the financial world demands more participation, and you'll love the rewards. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 38, 31, 41 and 6.