Horoscopes: Sunday, June 3, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Love and belonging – this will be both the problem and the solution today. It won't be obvious, but any problems that arise today will be born out of a basic need for love and belonging.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though you're always looking for ways to improve, sometimes the best and most legitimate way to do so is to relax and enjoy yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's almost as if you need a certain amount of stress to feel good about life today. Anyway, you won't call it "stress"; you'll call it "challenge." And it will be the best part of your day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The people you'll have the best time (and the most good fortune) around are not trying to be anything that doesn't come naturally. They enjoy living out the existence that best suits their nature.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Happiness is knowing whom you're dealing with. Mistaken identity causes strife. Today it's about mistaking the person in front of you for the person you want him or her to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You didn't set out to be fast at what you do. The natural result of repetition is that the mind finds a way to get to the desired result faster and better – to concentrate the experience for maximum economy and elegance. Enjoy!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Thank goodness you're not expected to rate, judge, critique or assess anyone in any way. All you'll be expected to do is to lean into the generous optimism that is your nature and offer support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When social norms clash with the actuality before you, the wise thing to do is let actuality win over your observational powers and stick with it. There is zero to be gained by raging against reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To create peace isn't always a matter of effective negotiation. It may simply be an attitude and a mood. Instead of going for an agreement of specific terms, go for a meaningful sense of unity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Have you ever experienced a strong feeling of missing someone you haven't yet had the occasion to meet? Well, you'll get a whiff of that today!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Any anger or frustration that comes up today will be because of a clock face. When you subtract the expectation of having things done in a certain time frame, there will be no cause for negativity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though it may be difficult for you to buy into something your parents believe and still embrace the particular challenges and characteristic mood of this age, you'll find a way to merge the two.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 3). No one else can tell you what to do. You've a strong sense of your own destiny, though it's hiding under a few layers of fear. You'll peel those off, and by September, you'll be running toward a beautiful inevitability. Love will come to you in many forms. Key celebrations will happen in July, September and January. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 20, 1, 28 and 14.